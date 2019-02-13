President for mutual cooperation between RSPN, BISP to work towards poverty alleviation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday called for mutual cooperation and collaboration between the Rural Support Programme Network (RSPN) and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to work towards poverty alleviation.

He expressed these views during a detailed briefing given by RSPN Chairman Shoaib Sultan Khan here.

The president also urged the need of expanding the scope of RSPN, which was playing important role for poverty reduction in the rural areas.

He said since the promotion of agriculture was pivotal in the development in rural areas, the women of these areas would have to brought forward in every sector, adding, work should also be done for creating awareness about healthcare and women rights in the rural areas.

The president said the promotion of tourism in far flung areas could also help check poverty. Projects of health and education should be launched in rural areas in cooperation with the ministries concerned, he added.