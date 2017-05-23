President for making SAARC proactive for stability of region

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Tuesday asked the SAARC Secretariat to utilize all resources

to make the organisation more proactive for the progress and

stability of the region.

The president was talking to newly elected Secretary

General of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation

(SAARC) Amjad Hussain B Sial, who called on him here at the

Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Senior officials of Aiwan-e-Sadr and Ministry of

Foreign Affairs were also present on the occasion.

The president said all member states should make

concerted efforts to transform SAARC into an effective

platform and said the forum can provide a solid foundation in

this regard.

He said SAARC Charter was a very useful document for

progress and development in various sectors of member states.

He said Pakistan was working sincerely to achieve these

objectives and added it was imperative to promote these

goals for prosperity and raising the standard of living of the

people of member countries.

President Mamnoon Hussain stressed the need to make

regional road, sea and air links more effective. Pakistan

fully supports these objectives and believes that

communication links between these regional countries will

provide a basis for promoting economic activities in the

region.

He said there was a need to work closely to settle

differences among SAARC member states and said in this regard

the role of SAARC Secretariat was very important.

He said member countries should also enhance bilateral relations to

promote mutual harmony.

Amjad Hussain B Sial, Secretary General SAARC apprised

the president that contacts at ministerial level in the fields

of education, health and transport have already been initiated

between member countries.