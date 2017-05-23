ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Tuesday asked the SAARC Secretariat to utilize all resources
to make the organisation more proactive for the progress and
stability of the region.
The president was talking to newly elected Secretary
General of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation
(SAARC) Amjad Hussain B Sial, who called on him here at the
Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Senior officials of Aiwan-e-Sadr and Ministry of
Foreign Affairs were also present on the occasion.
The president said all member states should make
concerted efforts to transform SAARC into an effective
platform and said the forum can provide a solid foundation in
this regard.
He said SAARC Charter was a very useful document for
progress and development in various sectors of member states.
He said Pakistan was working sincerely to achieve these
objectives and added it was imperative to promote these
goals for prosperity and raising the standard of living of the
people of member countries.
President Mamnoon Hussain stressed the need to make
regional road, sea and air links more effective. Pakistan
fully supports these objectives and believes that
communication links between these regional countries will
provide a basis for promoting economic activities in the
region.
He said there was a need to work closely to settle
differences among SAARC member states and said in this regard
the role of SAARC Secretariat was very important.
He said member countries should also enhance bilateral relations to
promote mutual harmony.
Amjad Hussain B Sial, Secretary General SAARC apprised
the president that contacts at ministerial level in the fields
of education, health and transport have already been initiated
between member countries.
President for making SAARC proactive for stability of region
ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain