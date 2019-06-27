ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan and Netherlands enjoyed friendly and cordial relations, which needed extra endeavor to further strengthening it for mutual benefit of the people of both the countries as well as within the context of European Union.

The President stated this while talking to outgoing Ambassador of Netherlands Ms Ardi Stoior-Braker, who called on him at the Awan-e-Sadr.The President congratulated the outgoing Ambassador on successful completion of her tenure in Pakistan and appreciated her efforts for enhancing the bilateral relations during her tenure.

The President emphasized that the bilateral trade between the two countries was not commensurate with its actual potential and need to be further enhanced.

In this context, Pakistan sees GSP Plus Scheme as a constructive engagement for the betterment of its economy, as it has advanced Government’s socio-economic agenda by enhancing Pakistan-EU trade, he added.