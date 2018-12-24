President for following Quaid’s principles of unity, faith and discipline

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi has stated that since Quaid-e-Azam’s vision and thoughts were as relevant today as they were seven decades ago, there was a need to follow his principles of “Unity, Faith and Discipline”, wholeheartedly.

“On this day, let us also pledge that we shall work tirelessly individually as well as collectively, in the service of our great country, in line with the Quaid’s vision,” he said in his message on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.