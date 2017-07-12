President for ethical, moral reformation of prisoners

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Wednesday underscored the need for ethical and moral

reformation of the prisoners to control crime rate besides,

making prisoners an effective part of the society.

The president said this during presentation of a report

by the Prison Reforms Committee under the auspices of the

Federal Ombudsman Secretariat here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

He stressed that reforms in the jail system were

inevitable in this regard.

He noted that in the modern world, prison reforms had

been introduced in the light of Islamic teachings and prisons

had been turned into reforms centers.

He said the basic purpose of the punishment was to

change their mindset through better treatment and training.

Being a political worker, he himself experienced

imprisonment and personally observed conditions of prisoners,

the president added.

He further said in jails, prisoners were not

only subjected to physical punishment but also their self-

respect was hurt.

Such acts leave debilitating impact on their psyche

which created feelings of revenge among them against their own

enemies and the whole society, he observed.

The president said such punishments were of no use which

resulted in the alienation of a certain segment of society

from the mainstream and instead of being beneficial, it

actually became counter-productive.

He also noted that the modern concept of incarceration

and prisons was based upon spiritual and physical health

improvement of the prisoners.

He said Zakat could also be used to secure

release of prisoners who failed to pay their fines.

He also commended the efforts of the well off segment of

society for ameliorating the condition of prisoners and said

that such charity would promote goodwill in society.

Federal Ombudsman Salman Faruqui, Head of the Prison

Reforms Committee, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, former secretary

information Syed Anwar Mehmood, Chairperson of NCHD Senator

Razina Alam Khan, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr

Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University

Dr Shahid Siddiqui, Executive Director of COMSATS Dr S M

Junaid Zaidi, prominent industrialist Sardar Yasin Malik,

Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zammurd Khan, Managing

Director National Book Foundation Dr Inam ul Haq Javeid and

many other prominent social and industrialist personalities

attended the event.