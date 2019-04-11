ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed the need for further enhancing participation of women professionals to improve the country’s economy.

The president was addressing at the ‘Women’s Day Celebrations-2019’, organized by Women’s Committee of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) here.

First Lady, Mrs Samina Alvi also attended the event.

The president said existing level of women professionals’ participation in different organizations was yet to be improved for which various means and ways had to be explored.

He said sizable economic growth could become possible by improving women’s strength in diverse professional fields.

He noted a considerable number of women graduates could not join their professional fields because of household responsibilities.

Professionalism is not merely meant for working in offices, he said adding those having professional education could also contribute to their professions.

The president said general perception about women was to raise children at their homes.

He stressed to change that perception by sharing social responsibilities equally between men and women.

By making women independent, better results could be achieved in improving their socio-economic role, he added.

The president while sharing his experience as a member of Public Accounts Committee said accountancy in Pakistan was not up to the mark.

He noted various flaws were present in accountancy system resulting into procedural delays and issues related to verification of financial entries.

He proposed to establish a ‘double accountancy’ mechanism which he said could maintain the check and balance system.

The president stressed the need for encouraging working women in accountancy field.

Quoting the women’s ratio in adopting medicine field, the president said ‘chartered accountancy’ should also be given awareness-driven focus to cognize women about the importance, benefits and reverence of accountancy profession.

He opined that timeline was needed to be fixed to put the efforts in right direction while increasing women’s strength in public financial management and chartered accountancy.

He asked the audience to make joint efforts in next two years for achieving healthy results in that regard.

The president maintained that providing social security to women was the state’s responsibility.

However, he noted that collective efforts were needed to establish encouraging and enabling professional environment.

He underlined the role of Federal Ombudsman for Women Harassment and advised women to set up regular contacts with it.

Quoting Islamic teachings to strengthen women, the president reminded that Islam provides women protection, inheritance laws, social protection and freedom of playing their due role in the society. He said following the Islamic code of life and its precedential steps for women development, gender equity could be created in society.

The president appreciated ICAP for organizing the event stressing for continuous holding such events.

The president also distributed awards to high achiever chartered accountants for their outstanding contribution in field of accountancy. ‘Life Achievement Award’ was given to Mrs.

Uzma Adil Khan, Chairperson Oil and Gas Development Regulatory Authority (OGRA), whereas ‘Chartered Accountant Women of the Year Award’ was given to Mrs Asma Jan.