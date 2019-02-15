President for enhanced Pak-China people to people contacts

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Friday called for efforts to further enhance people-to-people contact between China and Pakistan believing that increased interaction between different institutions, academia and think tanks of the two countries would further strengthen mutual trust and understanding.

In a meeting with Vice-Chairman of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Gao Yunlong who called on him here, he said Pakistan and China were all-weather strategic cooperative partners, said a President House statement.