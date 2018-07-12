President for enhanced educational facilities in northern areas

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said enhanced educational facilities in the northern areas would not only bring about betterment in the life of people there but would also help further strengthen socio-economic development in the country.

The northern areas had an important role in the country’s development, he said talking to Vice Chancellor of Karakorum International University Engr. Prof. Dr. Ataullah Shah who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Federal Secretary for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Asif Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

The President said that there was a need to equip the higher education with modern requirements.

He directed the Vice Chancellor to make all out efforts for the betterment and advancement of Karakorum International University so that its students could contribute to the country’s development.

The President wished success to the university and assured the vice chancellor of his every possible cooperation.