President for enhanced cooperation among OIC countries in science and technology

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday lauded the services of Dr. Shaukat Hameed in making COMSTECH (The Organization of Islamic Cooperation Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation) an effective institution, which had played an important role in the development of science and technology in the Islamic world.

The President expressed these views while talking to Coordinator of COMSTECH Dr. Shaukat Hameed who on the completion of his tenure as coordinator paid a farewell call on him here at the

Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President hoped that the way Dr. Shaukat Hameed fulfilled his responsibilities with high spirit, his successor will also serve the institution with the same dedication and spirit.

He said with science and technology having vital role in economic development, the OIC

countries including Pakistan provide ample opportunities of development in the area of science and technology and in that respect COMTECH had an important role.

The President said though COMSTECH was related to natural and physical sciences, yet the Islamic world was required to focus on social sciences as well. He suggested for the establishment

of a social sciences department in COMSTECH.

The President said COMSTECH should focus on enhanced cooperation among the OIC countries

in the area of science and technology.

Dr. Shaukat Hameed on this occasion thanked the President and said his services would always

be available for education as well as for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.