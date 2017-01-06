President for early implementation of FATA reforms

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday appreciated the good work done by FATA Reforms Committee (FRC) for framing comprehensive reforms in consultation with all stakeholders for mainstreaming FATA.

He urged for early implementation of the recommendations for transforming the lives of people of the area.

The President said this while being briefed on FATA Reforms by Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Governor KPK Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Lt. Gen. ® Abdul Qadir Baloch, Minister for Law Zahid Hamid and senior officials also attended the meeting.

The President expressed his optimism that the FATA Reforms Committee will soon be able to develop a complete consensus on the proposed reforms which will be a milestone in granting due political, legal and constitutional rights to the people of FATA and forging national harmony.