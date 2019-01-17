President for coordinated efforts to prevent, cure diseases

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday urged all provincial departments and NGOs, working for prevention and

cure of diseases, to carry out their task in close coordination to ensure effective and efficient utilization of resources.

During a briefing given by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), the president said the coordination between the federal and provincial governments was vital to improve the healthcare delivery system in the country, said a President House statement.