ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday urged the society as well as the state organs to show compassion towards the orphan and destitute children besides providing equal opportunities for their employment.

Addressing an Iftar reception hosted for the orphan children by Pakistan Orphan Care Forum, the president said Pakistani nation was rich with the passion to support the poor, be they were orphans or the refugees coming from neighboring countries.

He said it was third or fourth Iftar reception hosted for the orphans at the president house. He said following the true spirit of Islam, Muslims were supposed to take care of the suppressed people.

He said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had committed high rank in the life hereafter for the one who took care of the orphans.

Alvi said it was the Holy Prophet who had guaranteed the protection of girls’ rights who earlier used to be buried alive.

He said the state was supposed to play the very role for protection of the people’s rights including the women and the children.

The president thanked the forum for lending a supportive hand to the state in fulfillment of its duties.

He urged for creation of an atmosphere to facilitate education and job opportunities for the orphans.

Alvi said the western states had been claiming to be guardians of the human rights but when it came the issue of refugees, they flatly refused to host them, contrary to Pakistan which had wholeheartedly hosted around 3.5 million Afghan refugees.

The president advised the children to work hard for their bright future regardless of the fact that they were getting education from government schools.

He said thanks to modern technology, girls could make earning while sitting at home, unlike the past when they had to face difficulties to join their practical life.

Later, the president visited the children at their dining tables, mixed up with them and also took photographs with them.

Addressing the gathering, head of the Forum told the audience that the Forum comprised of 19 national organizations serving the orphan children for last several years.

He said following the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, the Orphan Day was commemorated annually for what the National Assembly and Senate had also adopted separate resolutions.

He said the forum worked in close coordination with the relevant organizations and the government institutions serving the orphan children.

He urged the government to enhance its role for care of the orphan children besides creating job opportunities for the skilled children.