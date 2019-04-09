ISLAMABAD, April 9 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday called for closer cooperation between the chambers of commerce of Pakistan and Bahrain to realize the true potential and magnitude of bilateral trade between the two brotherly countries.

He was talking to Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He underlined that Bahrain could import food grains, fresh vegetables/fruits, dairy and meat products, textiles, leather goods, furniture, and surgical instruments from Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and Bahrain enjoyed close and cordial fraternal relations based on the foundations of shared faith, culture and heritage.

Pakistan valued its brotherly ties with Bahrain and was committed to augment them in all fields, he added.

The president urged Bahrain to facilitate participation of Pakistan’s public and private oil and gas companies in exploration of oil and gas in Bahrain.

He also highlighted the opportunity for Bahrain to invest in the development of Pakistan’s tourism industry.

He expressed his pleasure at the signing of an agreement on military cooperation (June 2018) which covered all areas of defense and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further enhance bilateral collaboration in the field of defense.

He also offered that Pakistan could play a mediatory role to bridge the differences between Gulf Cooperation Council.

The president also expressed his gratitude to King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa for the gift of King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences.

Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, appreciated the constructive role of Pakistani Diaspora in the economic development of Bahrain.

In this regard, the president underscored the need of prioritizing the employment of Pakistan’s skillful workforce in Bahrain.

The foreign minister of Bahrain also said King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa was keen to build strong relations with Pakistan.

He further said investing in Pakistan was investing in the common future of both countries.