President for close cooperation among physicians, pharmaceutical companies, regulatory institutions

ISLAMABAD, March 17 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday underscored the need for unanimity on important issues regarding close cooperation among physicians, pharmaceutical companies and regulatory institutions and said in this regard Aiwan-e-Sadr would extend cooperation to the departments concerned.

The president said this talking to a delegation of committee on availability of essential drugs of high standard, efficacy, safety, quality

and affordable prices for all and check on spurious drugs.

The committee has been constituted by Wafaqi Mohtasib and is headed by Federal Ombudsman Salman Faruqui, who called on the president and presented report of the committee.

Chairman of the committee Prof Emeritus Lt Gen (Retd) Mahmud Ahmad Akhtar, Former Surgeon General Pakistan Army was also present.

Appreciating the report of the committee, the president said it was fundamental duty of the state and society to provide hassle free treatment and low-cost medicines to the people which should be discharged with religious zeal.

He directed the relevant institutions to prepare recommendations for effectively implementing the report of Wafaqi Mohtasib for providing affordable medicines.

He said it was the basic responsibility of pharmaceutical companies to manufacture affordable drugs so that common man could easily avail all facilities of treatment.