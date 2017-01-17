President for BISP’s expanded net; steps for self-reliance of beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Tuesday urged expension of the Benazir Income Support Programme

to reach out to the poor who have not yet been reached and take

measures for self-dependence of those already benefitting from

it.

Addressing the launch of BISP Impact Evaluation Report here, the president said in order to make the poor self-reliant, the BISP will have to conduct training sessions in backward areas.

The impact evaluation was carried out by a third party Oxford Policy Management that highlighted the positive outcomes of the South Asia’s largest social safety net besides pointing out the challenges for their onward redressal in the future.

Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon, Special Assistant to PM Khawaja Zaheer Ahmed, Secretary Yasmeen Masood, parliamentarians and representatives of development sector and BISP officers attended the event.

The impact report revealed that BISP has reduced the poverty rate by seven percent points and was leading to an increase in per adult equivalent monthly food consumption by Rs69 driven by higher quality of protein.

The programme, now serving around 5.4 million women through Rs 115 billion fund, has led to decrease in deprivation against indicators of living standards among beneficiaries.

President Mamnoon appreciated the BISP for having a critical eye on its performance and expressed pleasure over the increasing reach of the programme to the poor of far flung areas.

He hoped that a successful execution of the programme would lead to the swift alleviation of the poverty and make the beneficiaries self-reliant enabling them to play their role in national development.

President Mamnoon said BISP had not only become the largest social welfare programme of South Asia but was also counted among the world’s largest and most effective programmes.

Quoting the report, the president observed that consequent to the government’s sincere efforts, the number of beneficiary families had increased from 1.7 million to 5.5 million with the government’s budgetary allocation also increasing from Rs16 billion to Rs115 billion.