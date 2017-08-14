President for adherence to national goals for prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has
said as the nation happily hoists the national flag today, it
needs to reiterate the strong resolve to always uphold the
values of determination and dedication for the objective of
development of Pakistan.
“Today let us make a firm commitment that we will adhere
to our national objectives and goals. This will pave the way
for better governance. It will lead to maturity of democratic
traditions and will also strengthen the process of national
progress,” he said in a message on the Independence Day.
“Let us join hands for development and prosperity of the
motherland by keeping aside our differences. Let us promote
love and harmony by overcoming hatred and misgivings and
secure the future of our nation by turning despondency into
hope in order to celebrate freedom in its true sense,” he
added.
Seventy years ago while struggling for freedom, the
elders had resolved that this nation through constant
endeavors would make this country a cradle of peace,
brotherhood and a welfare society which would be an example
for the world to follow, he noted.
The president said in the wake of challenges confronted
by the country today, it was imperative to promote moderation
and rationality while availing the available opportunities.
He said in such a situation, it is necessary to unite
under the Constitution in the national interest by setting
aside differences and ensure its supremacy.
“The Constitution is a document which will show us the
path to realize national objectives by rising above our
personal interests.It will also guarantee progress and
stability of the motherland as a manifestation of national
aspirations, God Willing,” he added.
