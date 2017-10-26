President felicitates XI Jinping on his reelection as GS Central Committee of Communist Party of China

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

In a message of felicitation to his Chinese counterpart, the President admired that under the paramount banner of the

Communist Party of China, the brave and resilient people of China have travelled a long journey of historic transformation.

The President said under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has regained its place as global economic

and military power. The achievements of the Chinese people are a source of inspiration and guidance for the developing countries,

the President added.

The President highlighted the “Belt and Road initiative” presents a practical solution to the uncertain global economic

and political landscape, of which China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a flagship project.