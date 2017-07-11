President felicitates Prince Karim Agha

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday congratulated Prince Karim Aga Khan on the diamond jubilee of his imamat of the Ismaili community.

He said Pakistan considered him a great friend, a patron and an ardent supporter of the cause of sustainable development.

The president appreciated Prince Karim Aga Khan’s vision for development work in Pakistan, including projects with social, cultural and economic dimensions, a press release said.

He also noted that under his able guidance and visionary leadership, the Aga Khan Development Network had undertaken several important projects in Pakistan, in the fields of education, health, rural development and poverty alleviation.

He emphasized that Pakistan would continue to work with him in

supporting the noble cause of development.

He also expressed the desire that Prince Karim Aga Khan would

commence the diamond jubilee celebrations of his Imamat with a visit

to Pakistan.