President felicitates nation, ECP on successful holding of polls

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday felicitated the nation on completion of democratic process through general election and expressed hope that the winning parties would work for the prosperity of country by rising above their political interests.

The President in a statement said regardless of victory or loss, it was important to ensure the satisfaction of election candidates in transparency and fairness of polls and called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan and related departments to play their responsibilities in this regard.

President Mamnoon lauded the enthusiasm of the nation for participating in electoral process and acknowledged the role of Election Commission, law enforcement agencies and polling staff for successful holding of elections.

President Mamnoon said even the tragic terrorist incident of Quetta on polling day could not deter the nation’s resolve, adding that people proved through their action that their future was linked with continuation of democratic process.