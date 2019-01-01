ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday felicitated his followers on his twitter account in connection with the beginning of the New Year.
On his twitter account, the president reciprocated good wishes expressed by his followers on the popular social medium.
The president also prayed for the continuity of journey towards progress and prosperity of Pakistan, and ending of poverty and unemployment.
President extends good wishes to people on New Year
