ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi expressing strong resolve for addressing vital social issues, has said that his office will continue to play its constitutional role for bringing social change in the country.

Issues such as malnutrition, infant mortality, population growth, and women’s right to inheritance needed to be addressed in a more prudent manner to get the desired results in the shortest possible time, he added.

The president was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Executive Committee, which called on him here at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, last night, a press release on Saturday said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Parveen and director general of Radio Pakistan were also present on the occasion.