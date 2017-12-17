President expresses grief over loss of lives in Quetta church attack

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a church in Quetta in the morning, expressing his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

Expressing the strong resolve against terrorism, the president said that it could not be weakened by cowardly terrorist acts. The terrorists would be taken to their logical end.

The president also directed for provision of the best medical treatment to the injured, said a press release.