President expresses gratitude to OIC for supporting Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (AJK), March 27 (APP): AJK President Sardar Masood Khan thanked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its consistent and strong support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and its principled stand for realization of right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law.

Sardar Masood Khan expressed these remarks while welcoming a delegation of Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) in Muzzafarabad on Monday.

The IPHRC delegation comprised of Med S.K. Kaggwa, Uganda; Rashid bin Hamad Al Balushi, Oman (Muscat); Dr. Raihanah Binta Abdullah, Malaysia; Dr. Ergin Ergul, Turkey; Dr. Ouman Abou Abba, Cameroon; Prof. D. Saleh Bin Mohamed Al-Khatlen, Saudi Arabia; Mr. Marghoob Butt; and Mr. Saqlain Javed.

The President said that in the past eight months, the Indian occupation forces have committed horrendous crimes against the Kashmiri people in flagrant violation of the UN Charter, human rights instruments and international conventions. The President said in addition, the Indian Occupation Forces are guilty of violating the Geneva conventions by targeting unarmed civilians and using excessive force.

The President said that IPHRC was a credible international body which was pursuing promotion and protection of human rights in accordance with OIC Charter and its statute.

The President condemned India’s refusal to respond to IPHRC’s request for visiting Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The President expressed deep concern over the rising tide of Islamic phobia and attempts to demonize Islam and Muslims under the garb of freedom of expression.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are peaceful people. They want a lasting resolution of Kashmir dispute and serve as a conduit for shared prosperity and connectivity. They want to be a bridge for peace and amity. But first they must be given their basic rights”, particularly their right to self-determination, the President said.

The President urged the IPHRC and OIC to develop mechanisms to put an end to flagrant violations of the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and intensify efforts to ensure the implementation of international resolutions for the exercise of their legitimate right to self-determination.

Kashmiri’s the IPHRC knows are a victim of the rising tide of Hindu extremism in India. “India should not be allowed to deface Kashmiri identity or denigrate Muslims as terrorists. This is a serious violation of human rights”,the President said.

The leader of IPHRC delegation Med S.K Kaggwa condemned India’s use of excessive force and flagrant human rights violation in Kashmir. The delegation leader said that IPHRC was seriously concerned about massive rights violations since July last year and urged the Indian government to put an end to them and allow human rights organizations, including IPHRC, to see the grave situation in IOK for them. The IPHRC said that OIC would continue to support the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions, as well as in accordance with scores of OIC resolutions passed every year since 1990.

The delegation members individually and collectively expressed their full solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.