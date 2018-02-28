President for expanding trade ties with Jordan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday while stressing significance of trade between Pakistan and Jordan said regular exchange of trade delegations could play a vital role in enhancing business ties between the two countries.

Talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Jordan Nawaf Khalifa Saraireh who paid a farewell call on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said Pakistan and Jordan enjoyed close friendly and brotherly relations and their relationship was gaining strength with each passing day.

He said King Hussein Bin Talal of Jordan was a very popular figure in Pakistan and was also considered a true friend of Pakistan. He said King Abdullah–II of Jordan was playing his part towards further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

He also stressed stronger people-to-people contact between the two countries in order to deepen the educational, cultural and trade relations. The president also appreciated the services of outgoing ambassador of Jordan towards strengthening the relations of the two countries.