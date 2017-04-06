President emphasizes on economic diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on
Thursday stressed the need on laying special emphasis on
economic diplomacy to take advantages offered by globalization
and consolidate Pakistan’s commercial and economic cooperation
with the international community.
The President expressed these views while talking to the
newly appointed Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua who called on
him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Felicitating Tehmina Janjua on her appointment as the
first female Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, President Mamnoon
Hussain said that it was a very important responsibility and
hoped that she would be able to dispense her duties
efficiently and would work towards further promoting
Pakistan’s interests at the international level.
The President stated that Pakistan’s foreign policy was
primarily directed to the pursuit of national goals of seeking
peace and stability through international cooperation.
President Mamnoon Hussain called for projecting the
image of the country as a dynamic, progressive, moderate and
democratic Islamic country.
The President emphasized upon highlighting the Kashmir
issue as well as the ongoing Indian atrocities and human
rights abuses in the valley.
The President asked the Foreign Secretary to brief
foreign diplomats and delegations on sacrifices of the people
of Pakistan and the security forces in the fight against
terrorism.
He also urged her to safeguard the interests of
Pakistani diaspora and provide them with the best possible
consular services.
The President wished the Foreign Secretary well in
discharge of her new responsibilities.
