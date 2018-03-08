National 
President directs for taking action against killers of 12-year-old girl

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take legal action against those involved in raping and killing of a 12-year-old girl here at Golra area.
The president expressed grief and sorrow over the painful incident, a statement issued by the President House here said.

