ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take legal action against those involved in raping and killing of a 12-year-old girl here at Golra area.
The president expressed grief and sorrow over the painful incident, a statement issued by the President House here said.
President directs for taking action against killers of 12-year-old girl
