ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Friday directed the Cabinet Division to strictly observe merit while carrying out a thorough and detailed scrutiny of the application for civil awards.
During a briefing by Cabinet Division secretary on the criteria of civil awards, he said a strategy should be made to enhance the worthiness of the awards, a President House statement said.
President directs for merit-based criteria for civil awards
