President demands India to lift ban on freedom of movement, expression in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday demanded India to open its borders for the international human rights observers and media to visit the Indian Occupied Kashmir and report the ongoing worst kind of atrocities and oppression unleashed by the Indian forces against the innocent Kashmiris.

The President demanded that India should immediately release all the political prisoners in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and allow the freedom of speech, besides lifting travel ban on all the Hurryiat leaders.