ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday conveyed his heartiest felicitations to the on-duty soldiers, securing borders of the country even on the occasion of Eid.

He expressed his views in a meeting with Joint Cheifs of Staff Committee Chairman General Zubair Mehmood Hayat and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi lauded the sacrifices of the armed forces in fight against terrorism and extremism.

General Zubair Hayat and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar also extended Eid wishes to the president.