President congratulates nation, team on Champions Trophy triumph

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Sunday felicitated the Pakistani nation and national cricket

team on winning the ICC Champions Trophy-2017.

The president also congratulated the Pakistan Cricket

Board on this achievement, said a press release.

He said the national cricket team had attained historic

victory through its commitment and resolve.

Praising the marvelous performance of the players, the

president said that hard work, passion and unflinching resolve

paved the way to great successes.

Pakistan cricket team had achieved tremendous success

with the same commitment, he said, adding like in cricket,

great accomplishments could also be attained in different

fields of life through common resolve and unity.