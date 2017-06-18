President congratulates nation, team on Champions Trophy triumph

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Sunday felicitated the Pakistani nation and national cricket
team on winning the ICC Champions Trophy-2017.
The president also congratulated the Pakistan Cricket
Board on this achievement, said a press release.
He said the national cricket team had attained historic
victory through its commitment and resolve.
Praising the marvelous performance of the players, the
president said that hard work, passion and unflinching resolve
paved the way to great successes.
Pakistan cricket team had achieved tremendous success
with the same commitment, he said, adding like in cricket,
great accomplishments could also be attained in different
fields of life through common resolve and unity.
