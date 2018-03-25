ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday congratulated the Islamabad United team for winning the final match of the Pakistan Super League 2018.
The president said both the teams played a great game in the tournament.
Extending his felicitations to the nation, the president said the PSL’s success was the success of the whole nation.
President congratulates Islamabad United over PSL victory
