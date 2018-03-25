National 
President congratulates Islamabad United over PSL victory

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday congratulated the Islamabad United team for winning the final match of the Pakistan Super League 2018.
The president said both the teams played a great game in the tournament.
Extending his felicitations to the nation, the president said the PSL’s success was the success of the whole nation.

