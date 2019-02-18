President confers Pakistan highest civil honour on Saudi Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday conferred Pakistan’s highest civil honour “Nishan-e-Pakistan” upon Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in a prestigious ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The investiture ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers, three Services Chiefs, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, ambassadors, members of the Saudi delegation and other high civil and military officials.

The highest civil honour was bestowed upon the Saudi Crown Prince in recognition of his efforts and contributions towards enhancing the bilateral brotherly and traditional ties between the two countries.

Earlier upon his arrival at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President warmly received Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The Saudi Crown Prince, along with Prime Minister Imran Khan, reached Aiwan-e-Sadr, riding in the traditional horse-drawn carriage, escorted by the Presidents’ Guards.

President Dr Arif Alvi received the visiting dignitary at the entrance of the Aiwan-e-Sadr along with Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and other high civil and military officials.

On both sides of the avenue, traditionally attired troupes, belonging to different parts of the country, presented dances to welcome the Saudi delegation.