President confers non-operational military awards upon officers of Pakistan Air Force

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):President of Pakistan has conferred Non-Operational Military awards upon officers of Pakistan Air Force on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan. Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, Air Vice Marshal Salman Ahsan Bokhari and Air Vice Marshal Shahab Shafqat have been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

A press release issued by Pakistan Air Force said, moreover, 21 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 18 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz(Military), 02 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 14 Imtiazi Asnad and 130 Chief of Air Staff Commendation Certificates have also been conferred on the following officers:

Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military):- Air Cdre Aziz Ur Rehman, Air Cdre Muhammad Aftab Alam, Air Cdre Syed Imran Majid Ali, Air Cdre Najeeb-Ur-Rehman Baluch, Air Cdre Rizwan Butt. Air Cdre Haider Ali Shah, Air Cdre Rana Mustafa Anwar, Air Cdre Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Cdre Aamir Habib Ullah Maken, Air Cdre Irfan Zaheer, Air Cdre Muhammad Ovais Khan, Air Cdre Muhammad Arif, Air Cdre Aiz-Ur-Rehman, Air Cdre Muhammad Sarfraz Chaudhry, Air Cdre Mohsin Qazi, Air Cdre Muhammad Asif,

Air Cdre Aamir Habib Khan, Gp Capt Syed Raza Haider, Gp Capt Ahmad Fawad Qazi, Gp Capt Amir Raza, Gp Capt Jam Ijaz Ahmad. Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military):- Gp Capt Amjad Mahmood, Gp Capt Yasir Saleem, Gp Capt Sheikh Muhammad Babar Hussain, Gp Capt Imran Aslam , Gp Capt Saad Mansoor Ansari, Gp Capt Malik Amin Zafar, Gp Capt Syed Farrukh Ali, Gp Capt Mudassar Ahmed Mir, Gp Capt Salman Aziz, Gp Capt Muhammad Waseem, Gp Capt Iqbal Ahmad Cheema, Wg Cdr Ahmad Waqas, Wg Cdr Hassan Khalid, Wg Cdr Syed Tasaddaq Ali Shah, Wg Cdr Nasir Ali, Wg Cdr Jawad Ali Raja, Wg Cdr Saqib Rahman, Wg Cdr Sajjad Haider. Tamgha-i-Basalat:- Wg Cdr Zeeshan Ali Munawar, Sqn Ldr Ahmed Waheed. Imtiazi Sanad:- Air Cdre Aijaz Hussain Khan, Gp Capt Muhammad Nadeem Shinwari, Gp Capt Syed Ali Imran Asjad Qadri, Gp Capt Aftab Gul, Gp Capt Azkaar Ul Husnain, Gp Capt Muhammad Hafeez Akhtar, Gp Capt Muhammad Abdul Wahhab, Gp Capt Tahir Ijaz Munir Jafary, Gp Capt Javaid Iqbal, Wg cdr Raza Nawab, Wg Cdr Ilyas Ahmad, Wg Cdr Pervez Akhtar, Sqn Ldr M Ahsan Khalil Chaudhry and Flt Lt Mirza Aqib Ali.