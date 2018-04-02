President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Turkish naval chief

ISLAMABAD, April 2 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Monday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Commander of Turkish Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Adnan OZBAL in an investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and senior officials were also present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said it was difficult to express the depth of the relations between Pakistan and Turkey in words. He underlined that Pakistan respected the role of Turkey in resolving the challenges faced by Muslim Ummah.

He said Pakistan and Turkey would continue to support each other at the international forums. He underscored that there was a strong cooperation between the democratic institutions of the both countries. He emphasized that Turkey was playing remarkable role in resolving the issues of the Muslim World.

The president said Pak-Turkish defense relations would further develop in the future. He said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had played a commendable role for the resolution of Afghanistan issue.

He said they were proud of the friendship with Turkish government, people and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He also praised the hospitality of Turkey towards the refugees. He stressed that unity among the Muslim Ummah was need of the hour in order to deal with the current problems.

On this occasion, Commander of Turkish Naval Forces Vice Admiral Adnan OZBAL thanked the president and said he would continue to play his role in promoting Pak-Turkish defence ties.