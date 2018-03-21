National 
President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz on Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on the Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan here on Wednesday.

The simple, but impressive ceremony was held here at the President House and was attended by Minister for Defence Khurrum Dastgir, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and Minister for Safron General (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat.

The President later had a meeting with the new Chief of Air Staff and congratulated him over assumption of his office.

