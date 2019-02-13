President confers NI (M) upon Sri Lankan Armed Forces’ Chief of Defence

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Chief of Defence Staff Sri Lankan Armed Forces Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne in a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI (M) and senior officers were also present in the ceremony, a press release issued by the President’s Media Office here said.

Later, Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne also called on President Dr Arif Alvi.

Speaking on the occasion, the president emphasized that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka which had stood the test of time.