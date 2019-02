ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Monday conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces, Staff Major General (Sea) Abdullah Bin Hassan Al-Sulaiti in a special investiture ceremony.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi NI (M) and senior

officers also attended the ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.