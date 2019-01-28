ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Monday expressed condolence over the death of veteran journalist Younus Riaz.
In a condolence message to the son of the deceased, Ali Bin Younus, the president paid glowing tributes to the late journalist for his services in journalism, a President House statement said.
President grieved over death of veteran journalist Younus Riaz
ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Monday expressed condolence over the death of veteran journalist Younus Riaz.