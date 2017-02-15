President condoles loss of lives in Mohmand Agency

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday commiserated with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in Mohmand Agency blast.

The President said the nation was indebted to those who sacrificed their lives in foiling the terrorist bid.

Strongly condemning the Mohmand Agency blast, the President said all possible measures would be taken to ensure security of life and property of the people by eliminating terrorism.

He lauded the concerned authorities on foiling the terror bid in Mohmand Agency, according to a press release.

The President also prayed for salvation of the departed souls.