KARACHI, Feb 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday
visited the residence of former president of Karachi Chamber
of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Sultan ul Arafeen, to offer
condolence on the demise of his father.
The President condoled the demise of Feroz ul Arafeen and
offered Fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed
soul in eternal peace.
He said that late Feroz ul Arafeen was a kind, Allah fearing
person and thorough gentleman.
The family members and relatives of the deceased were also
present on the occasion.
President condoles demise of father of ex president KCCI
