KARACHI, Jun 07 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday

visited the house of Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at Hub to condoled with him over death of his father.

The President and the Governor Sindh offered condolences to the Speaker Balochistan Assembly on death of his father.

Later, talking to media, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that development activities are being carried out in Blaochistan including work on CPEC projects and Gawadar Port during the tenure of present

government.

He said that recent rain in Balochistan has reduced the shortage of water but the projects of small dams which had been launched with the cooperation of Federal and Balochistan governments should be

completed soon for permanently resolve this problem.

President Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated the steps of Federal Government’s austerity campaign and military’s voluntary cut in defence budget.

He also called for need to exploit the mineral reserves in Balochistan and said Balochistan will not be neglected.