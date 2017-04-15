President condoles death of famous writer Mukhtar Masood

ISLAMABAD, April 15 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned writer and intellectual Mukhtar Masood.

The president prayed to the Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and give courage to his bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said the literary services of late Mukhtar Masood would be remembered for long as he had introduced new trends in literature.