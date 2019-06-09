ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of eminent religious scholar Allama Abbas Kumaili .

The President, in his condolence message here on Sunday, said that late Allama Kumaili was a strong advocate for the cause of Muslims’ unity and sectarian harmony.

He also visited the residence of late Allama Kumaili in Karachi and offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, a press said on Sunday.