ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Monday expressed his grief over the death of progressive and political leader Jam Saqi.
The president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and condoled with the bereaved family, said a press release.
He said late Jam Saqi’s contributions for democracy were unforgettable.
President condoles death of Jam Saqi
