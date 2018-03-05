National 
Views: 218

President condoles death of Jam Saqi

Posted By: Uploader

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Monday expressed his grief over the death of progressive and political leader Jam Saqi.
The president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and condoled with the bereaved family, said a press release.
He said late Jam Saqi’s contributions for democracy were unforgettable.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links