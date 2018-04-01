National 
President condoles with Arif Habib over his wife’s death

KARACHI, April 1 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday visited the residence of renowned industrialist Arif Habib and condoled his wife’s demise.
He expressed deep grief and sorrow and prayed for peace for the departed soul, a President House press statement said.
He also prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

