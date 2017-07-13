President condemns Quetta attack

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Wednesday strongly condemned the incident in Quetta in which

Superintendent of Police Quaidabad Mubarak Shah and other

police officials embraced martyrdom.

The President expressed deep grief and sorrow over the

loss of precious lives in the despicable attack.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and

directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible

medical treatment to them.