ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on
Wednesday strongly condemned the incident in Quetta in which
Superintendent of Police Quaidabad Mubarak Shah and other
police officials embraced martyrdom.
The President expressed deep grief and sorrow over the
loss of precious lives in the despicable attack.
He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and
directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible
medical treatment to them.
President condemns Quetta attack
ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on