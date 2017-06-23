ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has
strongly condemned the incidents of terrorism in Parachinar
and Karachi on Friday, which caused loss of lives.
He directed the local administrations of Karachi and
Parachinar to extend all possible help to the injured and
other affected people.
The president said that the police personnel in Karachi,
who embraced martyrdom while performing their duties, would be
remembered by the nation forever.
He directed the security institutions to ensure the
protection of life and property of the masses.
The president reiterated that terrorism and extremism
would be completely eliminated from the country and law and
order would be fully restored.
President condemns Parachinar, Karachi terrorist attacks
