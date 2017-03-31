President condemns Parachinar blast

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Parachinar which resulted in loss of precious lives.

The president commiserated with the bereaved families and asked the provincial government and relevant authorities to ensure safety of life and property of the people, a statement from the President House said.

He directed utilization of all available resources for treatment of the injured in the tragic incident.

He said, “Such cowardly attacks cannot shake our national resolve to rid the country of the scourge of terrorism and extremism.”

The president said, “The Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies would continue their actions till elimination of the last terrorist from the country.”