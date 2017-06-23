President condemns blast in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday condemned the terrorist act in Quetta in which precious lives were lost.

The president expressed his sympathies with the families of those who lost their lives and directed best possible medical facilities for the injured.

The president termed the act by the last remanents of terrorists and reiterated that the government would do its best to protect the lives and property of the people.

He reiterated that the whole nation was united against terrorism and

such cowardly incidents cannot deter its resolve and determination.

Around 11 people were killed and over 20 injured in the blast at Mission Road Quetta.