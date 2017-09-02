President condemns attack on MQM leader; condoles loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Saturday strongly condemned attack on Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan,
leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan.
According to a President House statement, the president
expressed his condolence over the death of a police official
and a citizen in the unfortunate incident.
The terrorists would not be allowed to play with the
lives and properties of the people, the president said and
resolved that the leftover terrorists would also be made a
deterrent.
President Mamnoon also directed the authorities
concerned to ensure the security of the politicians as well as
the common man.
