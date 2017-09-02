President condemns attack on MQM leader; condoles loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Saturday strongly condemned attack on Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan,

leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan.

According to a President House statement, the president

expressed his condolence over the death of a police official

and a citizen in the unfortunate incident.

The terrorists would not be allowed to play with the

lives and properties of the people, the president said and

resolved that the leftover terrorists would also be made a

deterrent.

President Mamnoon also directed the authorities

concerned to ensure the security of the politicians as well as

the common man.